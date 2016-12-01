Nathan Fake ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Nathan Fake non ha certo bisogno di presentazioni. Recentemente è tornato con un nuovo 12″, Degreelessness, su Ninja Tune. In vista della sua data al Mame Club Padova del 3 dicembre, ci siamo fatti raccontare la sua collezione di dischi.

The first record you bought:

Queen – greatest hits II (cassette)



The record you own you are most proud of:

7oi – þið eruð ekki að taka mig nógu bókstaflega (a self-released album by a friend of mine from Iceland, very rare and one of my favourite albums of all time)



A record that made you want to start making music :

Orbital – In Sides



A record that inspires you production-wise:

Anything by Clark, or OPN



A record that makes you always want to dance:

Not Waving – Animals



A record that makes you go all emotional:

My new album. Lol. It does though.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The record that you use to come down and relax:

Arthur Russell – World of Echo



Your favourite record of the 2016 so far:

Hieroglyphic Being – The Disco’s Of Imhotep



The last record you bought:

Hieroglyphic Being – This Isn’t Your Typical 90’s Era Techno – IDM Revisionist View

