WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE! Spotify svela gli artisti più ascoltati nel 2016 e, manco a dirlo, la fa da padrone Drake con Views. Pensate che Drizzy ha totalizzato ben 4.6 miliardi di ascolti stabilendo un nuovo record.

Qui le top 5 per categoria.

Most Streamed Artists Worldwide

1. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

3. Rihanna

4. Twenty One Pilots

5. Kanye West

Most Streamed Female Artists Worldwide

1. Rihanna

2. Ariana Grande

3. Sia

4. Adele

5. Fifth Harmony

Most Streamed Male Artists Worldwide

1. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

3. Twenty One Pilots

4. Kanye West

5. Coldplay

Most Streamed Tracks Worldwide

1. Drake – One Dance (feat. WizKid and Kyla)

2. Mike Posner – I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Seeb Remix

3. The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)

4. Rihanna – Work (feat. Drake)

5. Sia – Cheap Thrills



Most Streamed Albums Worldwide

1. Drake – Views

2. Justin Bieber – Purpose

3. Rihanna – ANTI

4. Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

5. The Weeknd – Beauty Behind The Madness