Grammys 2017 – Le nomination

La 59a edizione dei Grammy Award si svolgerà il prossimo 12 febbraio. Appurata la questione Frank Ocean, vi ricordiamo che l’arco temporale preso in considerazione va dal 1° ottobre 2015 al 30 settembre 2016.
Ecco spiegato perché non c’è The Weeknd ad esempio.
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson.Paak
Album of the Year
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Drake, Views
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Record of the Year
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”
21 Pilots, “Stressed Out”
Song of the Year
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, ANTI
Best Rap Performance
Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Desiigner, “Panda”
Drake f. The Throne, “Pop Style”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”
ScHoolboy Q f. Kanye West, “That Part”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Beyoncé f. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”
Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”
Best Rap Song
Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”
Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life Of Pablo
Best Country Album
Brandy Clark, Big Day In A Small Town
Loretta Lynn, Full Circle
Maren Morris, Hero
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Best Rock Album
Blink-182, “California”
Cage The Elephant, “Tell Me I’m Pretty”
Gojira, “Magma”
Panic! At The Disco, Death Of A Bachelor
Weezer, Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
David Bowie, Blackstar
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Best R&B Performance
BJ The Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James, “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”
Best R&B Song
PARTYNEXTDOOR f. Drake, “Come And See Me”
Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”
Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”
Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”
Tory Lanez, “Luv”
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition, Healing Season
Mya, Smoove Jones
Best Dance Recording
Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”
The Chainsmokers f. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Flume f. Kai, “Never Be Like You”
Riton f. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”
Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Flume, Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Leon Bridges, “River”
Coldplay, “Up & Up”
Jamie XX, “Gosh”
OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”
Production, Non-Classical Field
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting
Best Pop Solo Album
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Hold Up”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Kelly Clarkson, “Piece By Piece (Idol Version)”
Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”
Sia f. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”