Grammys 2017 – Le nomination

La 59a edizione dei Grammy Award si svolgerà il prossimo 12 febbraio. Appurata la questione Frank Ocean, vi ricordiamo che l’arco temporale preso in considerazione va dal 1° ottobre 2015 al 30 settembre 2016.

Ecco spiegato perché non c’è The Weeknd ad esempio.

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson.Paak

Album of the Year

Adele, 25

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Record of the Year

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”

21 Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Song of the Year

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Gallant, Ology

KING, We Are King

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Rihanna, ANTI

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake f. The Throne, “Pop Style”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”

ScHoolboy Q f. Kanye West, “That Part”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Beyoncé f. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”

Best Rap Song

Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”

Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life Of Pablo

Best Country Album

Brandy Clark, Big Day In A Small Town

Loretta Lynn, Full Circle

Maren Morris, Hero

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Best Rock Album

Blink-182, “California”

Cage The Elephant, “Tell Me I’m Pretty”

Gojira, “Magma”

Panic! At The Disco, Death Of A Bachelor

Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

David Bowie, Blackstar

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Best R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James, “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Best R&B Song

PARTYNEXTDOOR f. Drake, “Come And See Me”

Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”

Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”

Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”

Tory Lanez, “Luv”

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition, Healing Season

Mya, Smoove Jones

Best Dance Recording

Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”

The Chainsmokers f. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Flume f. Kai, “Never Be Like You”

Riton f. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”

Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho, Epoch

Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future

Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Leon Bridges, “River”

Coldplay, “Up & Up”

Jamie XX, “Gosh”

OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Production, Non-Classical Field

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting

Best Pop Solo Album

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Hold Up”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Kelly Clarkson, “Piece By Piece (Idol Version)”

Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”

Sia f. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”