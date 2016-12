Kendrick Lamar –nell’intervista per Complex durante l’Art Basel a Miami– ha sfidato il presidente uscente degli Stati Uniti Barack Obama in un uno contro uno al campetto.

“He gotta work on his jump shot a little bit […] I’ve been trying to bring him out, that’s why I’m throwing shots at him right now. I want him to come to Gonzalez Park, Enterprise Park in Compton.”

He got game 🏀.