I 10 video virali del 2016

Oltre alla lista dei 10 video musicali più video del 2016, YouTube ha stilato anche un elenco dei video più virali dell’anno.

“Collectively these 10 videos have 550 million views and were watched for over 25 million hours”

Ecco la top 10.

10. “Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse”

Cabot Phillips, 21.8 milioni

9. “The $21,000 first class airplane seat”

Casey Neistat, 26.7 milioni

8. “Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)”

Last Week Tonight, 30.7 milioni

7. “Channing Tatum & Beyonce’s ‘Run The World (Girls)’ vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s ‘Pony’ | Lip Sync Battle”

Lip Sync Battle on Spike, 36.9 milioni

6. “Water Bottle Flip Edition | Dude Perfect”

Dude Perfect, 40 milioni

5. “Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2016”

America’s Got Talent, 46.4 milioni

4. “Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More”

Nike Football, 57.2 milioni

3. “What’s inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?”

What’s Inside, 59.5 milioni

2. “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-TARO”

PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL, 95.5 milioni

1. “Adele Carpool Karaoke”

The Late Late Show with James Corden, 135.9 milioni