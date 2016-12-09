Cosa sappiamo su Turbo Grafx 16 di Kanye West

Kanye West è tornato a casa e pare abbia intenzione di terminare l’album Turbo Grafx 16 assieme a Pete Rock.

Pete Rock sul suo account Instagram ha, di recente, postato un video in cui è possibile vedere quella che dovrebbe essere la tracklist di Turbo Grafx 16 e una lista dei samples usati.

https://twitter.com/KanyeToThe/status/806691718741585920

Tracklist

1. Metroid Dread

2. Muramasa the Demon Blade

3. New Super Mario Bros

4. No More Heroes 2

5. Okami

6. Pikmin 2

7. Rabbids Go Home

8. Red Steel 2

9. Resident Evil

10. Silent Hill

11. Sin & Punishment 2

12. Sonic Colors

13. Super Mario Galaxy Pt. 1 & Pt. 2

14. Tatsunoko vs. Capcom

Di seguito, le tracce segnate come sample.

1. Metroid Other

2. Muramasa the Demon Blade

3. New Super Mario Bros

4. No More Heroes 2

5. Okami

6. Pikmin 2

7. Rabbids Go Home

8. Red Steel 2

9. Resident Evil

10. Silent Hill

11. Sin & Punishment 2

12. Sonic Colors

13. Super Mario Galaxy Pt. 1 & Pt. 2

14. Tatsunoko vs. Capcom