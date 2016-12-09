Cosa sappiamo su Turbo Grafx 16 di Kanye West

Kanye West è tornato a casa e pare abbia intenzione di terminare l’album Turbo Grafx 16 assieme a Pete Rock.
Pete Rock sul suo account Instagram ha, di recente, postato un video in cui è possibile vedere quella che dovrebbe essere la tracklist di Turbo Grafx 16 e una lista dei samples usati.
Tracklist
1. Metroid Dread
2. Muramasa the Demon Blade
3. New Super Mario Bros
4. No More Heroes 2
5. Okami
6. Pikmin 2
7. Rabbids Go Home
8. Red Steel 2
9. Resident Evil
10. Silent Hill
11. Sin & Punishment 2
12. Sonic Colors
13. Super Mario Galaxy Pt. 1 & Pt. 2
14. Tatsunoko vs. Capcom
