Google Year in Search 2016 – Cosa abbiamo cercato di più quest’anno

Google ha condiviso il consueto Year in Search con le classifiche, per argomenti, di ciò che abbiamo cercato di più in questo 2016.
Eccole di seguito, ma prima, video recap.
Ricerca globale
1. Pokémon Go
2. iPhone 7
3. Donald Trump
4. Prince
5. Powerball
6. David Bowie
7. Deadpool
8. Olympics
9. Slither.io
10. Suicide Squad
Tech
1. iPhone 7
2. Freedom 251
3. iPhone SE
4. iPhone 6S
5 .Google Pixel
6. Samsung Galaxy S7
7. iPhone 7 Plus
8. Note 7
9. Nintendo Switch
10. Samsung J7
Film
1. Deadpool
2. Suicide Squad
3. The Revenant
4. Captain America Civil War
5. Batman v Superman
6. Doctor Strange
7. Finding Dory
8. Zootopia
9. The Conjuring 2
10. Hacksaw Ridge
News globali
1. US Election
2. Olympics
3. Brexit
4. Orlando Shooting
5. Zika Virus
6. Panama Papers
7. Nice
8. Brussels
9. Dallas Shooting
10. 熊本 地震 (Kumamoto Earthquake)
Eventi sportivi
1. Rio Olympics
2. World Series
3. Tour de France
4. Wimbledon
5. Australian Open
6. EK 2016
7. T20 World Cup
8. Copa América
9. Royal Rumble
10. Ryder Cup
Musicisti
1. Céline Dion
2. Kesha
3. Michael Bublé
4. Creed
5. ‘ディーン フジオカ (Dean Fujioka)
6. Kehlani
7. Teyana Taylor
8. Grace Vanderwaal
9. Ozuna
10. Lukas Graham
Persone
1.Donald Trump
2. Hillary Clinton
3. Michael Phelps
4. Melania Trump
5. Simone Biles
6. Bernie Sanders
7. Steven Avery
8. Céline Dion
9. Ryan Lochte
10. Tom Hiddleston
Perdite
1. Prince
2. David Bowie
3. Christina Grimmie
4. Alan Rickman
5. Muhammad Ali
6. Leonard Cohen
7. Juan Gabriel
8. Kimbo Slice
9. Gene Wilder
10. José Fernández
TV Shows
1. Stranger Things
2. Westworld
3. Luke Cage
4. Game of Thrones
5. Black Mirror
6. Fuller House
7. The Crown
8. The Night Of
9. 太陽 的 後裔 (Descendants of the Sun)
10. Soy Luna