Google Year in Search 2016 – Cosa abbiamo cercato di più quest’anno

Google ha condiviso il consueto Year in Search con le classifiche, per argomenti, di ciò che abbiamo cercato di più in questo 2016.

Eccole di seguito, ma prima, video recap.

Ricerca globale

1. Pokémon Go

2. iPhone 7

3. Donald Trump

4. Prince

5. Powerball

6. David Bowie

7. Deadpool

8. Olympics

9. Slither.io

10. Suicide Squad

Tech

1. iPhone 7

2. Freedom 251

3. iPhone SE

4. iPhone 6S

5 .Google Pixel

6. Samsung Galaxy S7

7. iPhone 7 Plus

8. Note 7

9. Nintendo Switch

10. Samsung J7

Film

1. Deadpool

2. Suicide Squad

3. The Revenant

4. Captain America Civil War

5. Batman v Superman

6. Doctor Strange

7. Finding Dory

8. Zootopia

9. The Conjuring 2

10. Hacksaw Ridge

News globali

1. US Election

2. Olympics

3. Brexit

4. Orlando Shooting

5. Zika Virus

6. Panama Papers

7. Nice

8. Brussels

9. Dallas Shooting

10. 熊本 地震 (Kumamoto Earthquake)

Eventi sportivi

1. Rio Olympics

2. World Series

3. Tour de France

4. Wimbledon

5. Australian Open

6. EK 2016

7. T20 World Cup

8. Copa América

9. Royal Rumble

10. Ryder Cup

Musicisti

1. Céline Dion

2. Kesha

3. Michael Bublé

4. Creed

5. ‘ディーン フジオカ (Dean Fujioka)

6. Kehlani

7. Teyana Taylor

8. Grace Vanderwaal

9. Ozuna

10. Lukas Graham

Persone

1.Donald Trump

2. Hillary Clinton

3. Michael Phelps

4. Melania Trump

5. Simone Biles

6. Bernie Sanders

7. Steven Avery

8. Céline Dion

9. Ryan Lochte

10. Tom Hiddleston

Perdite

1. Prince

2. David Bowie

3. Christina Grimmie

4. Alan Rickman

5. Muhammad Ali

6. Leonard Cohen

7. Juan Gabriel

8. Kimbo Slice

9. Gene Wilder

10. José Fernández

TV Shows

1. Stranger Things

2. Westworld

3. Luke Cage

4. Game of Thrones

5. Black Mirror

6. Fuller House

7. The Crown

8. The Night Of

9. 太陽 的 後裔 (Descendants of the Sun)

10. Soy Luna