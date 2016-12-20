La Collezione di dischi dei Baseball Gregg

Ciao For Now è l’ultimo giorno di vacanza, l’ultima festa al camping, l’ultimo saluto alla biondina col costume a strisce bianche e blu.

“Ciao For Now” è quanto ci hanno già detto i Baseball Gregg qualche mese fa con il loro EP d’esordio, Vacation. E noi, scemi, che non lo sapevamo: non potevamo saperlo perché Ciao For Now è il loro nuovo album uscito proprio ieri per La Barberia Records e non ha niente a che fare con la malinconia del dirsi Arrivederci.

Al contrario, i Baseball Gregg mantengono anche nel nuovo lavoro quella freschezza, quella leggerezza di suoni vacanzieri e stesi al sole cui si aggiunge un pizzico di synth e psichedelia in più.

Abbiamo sbirciato nella loro collezione di dischi, per capire un po’ quali ascolti si nascondono dietro il nuovo disco di Luca Lovisetto e Sam Regan.

1)The first record you bought

I was first exposed to music through napster, so I never really had that “first record experience” that indie-characters in movies talk about while they are shopping for clothes and falling in love. But I think I bought a Weird Al Yankovich CD when I was like 10



2)The record you own you are most proud of

Uhhh I guess “Vacation” because we made it? Why else would I be proud of an album I own? (This attitude is probably another result of music piracy lol).

Once my friend Kenny found Wally Badarou’s “Echoes” at a used bookstore for like $1, and I think he was pretty proud of it. I’m just going to go ahead and say that.



3)A record that made you want to start making records

Kurt Vile – Constant Hitmaker



When I was 15 me and a few friends drove an hour and went to a house show in Sacramento. We saw Ganglians, Eat Skull, and Kurt Vile all play in a living room. The next day we started a band, and I started making music. These albums are really special to me. Their DIY lo-fi sound made music making seem viable to a 15 year old kid with no experience.



4)A record that inspires you production-wise

Drake – Nothing Was the Same



There’re a lot of reasons why NWTS is an inspiring record, but the production is possible the most striking aspect of the album. The beats are lively and dynamic and change a lot, yet maintain a hypnotizing and repetitive atmosphere. There is great use of field recording and sampling. The album has a consistent color that solidifies the album as a complete cohesive listen. I think I know every word of this album.



5)A record that always makes you want to dance

Tatsuro Yamashita – For You



Futari is a fantastically orchestrated, emotionally charged ballad which is good for dancing if you want to feel like a tragic character in a movie. Love Talkin’ (Honey It’s You) is probably the best upbeat dance tune I’ve ever heard. This is a great album for when you want to feel really good and happy.



6)A record that makes you go all emotional

The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

I got the chance to see Brian Wilson perform Pet Sounds live two times in October. Both nights I cried so many times. “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” is a truly heart-wrenching song about Brian wanting to express himself but feeling discouraged by his family and record executives. This is one of the only American pop albums that /really/ feels like it making a personal artistic statement.



7)The record that you use to calm down and relax

Don Slepian – Sea of Bliss

Rich pads and sparkly arpeggiators make this album feel like a fantastic journey into a pure blue light. Also, this is the only complete piece of music to ever be recorded using the Alles Digital Synthesizer, which was disassembled after he completed this work, so in a very real way nothing else will ever sound like this.



8)Your favourite record of the year 2016 so far

Noname – Telefone

I had a hard time picking this. I think one of the most important aspects of albums is how they exist historically, which can be difficult to tell with new releases. I’ve only been listening to Noname for a few months now, so my opinions of this album will probably change drastically, but I think this is an important record. The frantic production perfectly matches her unconventional flow. Her vocal performance is perfect; each emphasis is perfectly connects her complicated rhythms. It’s impressive, artistic, and poppy. I think (hope?) this album is going to have an important influence on the next few years of American rap



9)The last record you listened to

Mike Cooper – New Kiribati

I put this on last night before I fell asleep. It’s pretty empty of melody, but sounds really dense and wet. It feels like it would be great to listen to this in an isolated tropical paradise at night time. Mike Cooper is also a really inspiring human.

