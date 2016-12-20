Abbiamo già iniziato con i Best of 2016, e volevamo condividere un po’ di album che meritano comunque almeno un ascolto anche se non sono entrati nella classificona finale che vi sveleremo a breve.

Questi sono i 10 migliori album rap del 2016.

YG – Still Brazy



Young Thug – JEFFERY



21 Savage & Metro Boomin – Savage Mode



Kendrick Lamar – untitled unmastered.



Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition



Common – Black America Again



J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only



Ab-Soul – DWTW



Swet Shop Boys – Cashmere



Kamaiyah – A Good Night in the Ghetto

