Ascolta Say Something Loving, il nuovo brano dei The xx

The xx hanno condiviso un nuovo brano dell’atteso nuovo album, I See You.
Si chiama Say Something Loving ed è possibile ascoltare la traccia su Spotify, mentre qui sotto c’è il video –lanciato dal trio per promuovere Say Something Loving– in cui Romy e Oliver sono intenti a cantarla in un karaoke a Tokyo.
A few weeks ago we were in Tokyo and filmed ourselves doing karaoke to our new song 'Say Something Loving', we had a lot of fun! xx The xx pic.twitter.com/zctL2funtL
— The xx (@The_xx) January 1, 2017