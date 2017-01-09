Chance the Rapper ha stilato la classifica degli album di Kanye West

Complex, qualche giorno fa, ha stilato la classifica degli album di Kanye West dal migliore al peggiore. La lista non è piaciuta però a Chance the Rapper che si è lanciato in una controclassifica.

How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last?? *Tyra Banks’ “We were all rooting for you” gif* https://t.co/Kj3nXRCPjv — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) 4 gennaio 2017

1) LR

2) TCDO

3) MBDTF

4) Graduation

5) WTT

6) TLOP

7) Yeezus

8) 808’s@Complex — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) 5 gennaio 2017

