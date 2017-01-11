SOHN ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Il nuovo disco di SOHN, Rennen, uscirà il 13 gennaio, mentre è prevista per il 15 febbraio l’unica data italiana al Circolo Magnolia di Milano. Abbiamo chiesto al songwriter e produttore inglese Christopher Taylor di raccontarci la sua collezione di dischi.

Eccola

The first record you bought: Bad – Michael Jackson



The record you own you are most proud of: Björk – Homogenic



A record that made you want to start making music: OK Computer – Radiohead



A record that inspires you production-wise: David Bowie – Let’s Dance



A record that makes you always want to dance: Kiasmos – Kiasmos



A record that makes you go all emotional: Tom Waits – Alice



The record that you use to come down and relax: Paul Simon – One Trick Pony



Your favourite record of the 2016: Bon Iver – 22, A million



The last record you bought: Duke Ellington – Indigos