SOHN ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Il nuovo disco di SOHN, Rennen, uscirà il 13 gennaio, mentre è prevista per il 15 febbraio l’unica data italiana al Circolo Magnolia di Milano. Abbiamo chiesto al songwriter e produttore inglese Christopher Taylor di raccontarci la sua collezione di dischi.
Eccola
The first record you bought: Bad – Michael Jackson
The record you own you are most proud of: Björk – Homogenic
A record that made you want to start making music: OK Computer – Radiohead
A record that inspires you production-wise: David Bowie – Let’s Dance
A record that makes you always want to dance: Kiasmos – Kiasmos
A record that makes you go all emotional: Tom Waits – Alice
The record that you use to come down and relax: Paul Simon – One Trick Pony
Your favourite record of the 2016: Bon Iver – 22, A million
The last record you bought: Duke Ellington – Indigos