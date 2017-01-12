Carla dal Forno ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Carla dal Forno con You Know What It’s Like ha messo una seria ipoteca per entrare prepotentemente nelle orecchie e nei cuori di molti ascoltatori. Si tratta, sicuramente, di uno dei nomi più interessanti in circolazione e –in vista delle 4 date italiane– abbiamo pensato di curiosare nella sua collezione di dischi.

The first record you bought: Kate Bush- Hounds of Love



The record you own you are most proud of: Gareth Williams & Marie Curie – Flaming Tunes

A record that made you want to start making music: Broadcast – Tender Buttons



A record that inspires you production-wise: Leven Signs – Hemp is Here

A record that makes you always want to dance: Saâda Bonaire – Saâda Bonaire



A record that makes you go all emotional: Brian Eno – Another Green World



The record that you use to come down and relax: Movietone – Day and Night



Your favourite record of the 2016: John T Gast: Inna Babylon

The last record you bought: Vivien Goldman – Resolutionary



Queste, le quattro date per vederla dal vivo: a Roma (Unplugged Monti @ Black Market, 25 gennaio), Milano (Standards, 26 gennaio), Udine (Dissonanze @ Visionario, 27 gennaio) e Bologna (Covo Club, 28 gennaio).