Syd dei The Internet annuncia il suo album di debutto, Fin

Syd, co-fondatrice dei The Internet, ha finalmente sciolto le riserve e annunciato il suo album solista: Fin. Ad anticiparlo, il brano All About Me.

“This is my descent into the depth I want the band to get to,” she told the publication previously. “For me, this is like an in-between thing–maybe get a song on the radio, maybe make some money, have some new shit to perform.”

Fin uscirà il prossimo 3 febbraio via Columbia.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shake ’Em Off’

02. ‘Know’

03. ‘Nothin to Somethin’

04. ‘No Complaints’

05. ‘All About Me’

06. ‘Smile More’

07. ‘Got Her Own’

08. ‘Drown in It’

09. ‘Body’

10. ‘Dollar Bills’

11. ‘Over’

12. ‘Insecurities’