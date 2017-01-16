Tom Hingston sui messaggi nell’ultimo video di David Bowie, No Plan

Uscito pochi giorni fa -in occasione dell’anniversario della nascita dell’artista- il nuovo, postumo video, e relativo EP, di David Bowie si è da subito rivelato ai fans più attenti come l’ennesimo scrigno pieno di significati nascosti e messaggi da decifrare. Proprio come il suo predecessore, l’album “Blackstar” -ed il suo misterioso artwork– e lo show teatrale “Lazarus”, anche questo lavoro sembra essere stato pensato dalla rockstar inglese come un ennesimo testamento, un lascito a quanti lo hanno seguito ed amato durante la sua lunga e luminosa carriera.

A raccontare i retroscena di No Plan ci ha pensato il suo ideatore e creatore, ovvero il regista Tom Hingston, che di Bowie è stato già in passato importante collaboratore. Descrivendolo come un regalo fatto ai fans del Duca Bianco in occasione di quello che sarebbe stato il suo settantesimo compleanno, Hingston ha anche raccontato:

“I wanted to infuse the piece with a number of knowing references, that any discerning fan would recognise and understand. So, the name of the street, the name of the shop, multiple screens, the bluebird, the rocket, and in fact the electric blue of the monitors themselves.”

Il regista ha inoltre aggiunto:

“The words of the song do play a central part, of course, but it’s as much about the surrounding situation and setting. There is a theme of disembodiment within the track and this sense of occupying another space, which is not of this time, indeed in places the song itself is out of time.”

In questo lavoro Hingston ha voluto fare anche diretto riferimento alla piéce teatrale “Lazarus”, dalla colonna della quale No Plan è tratta, citando un’intervista nella quale il suo autore Enda Walsh ricordando una sua conversazione avuta con Bowie ne ha rivelato un particolare aspetto:

“They spoke about the notion of a stained glass window and how this could be used as a visual metaphor to tell a series of stories through one central image – I thought that was such a lovely point of reference. For me, the shop window and the screens form a device which allows the story to play out, yet viewed through a somewhat fractured lens.”