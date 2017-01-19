La storia dietro al video virale di Young Thug, Wyclef Jean

Il 17 gennaio è uscito il video per il brano Wyclef Jean di Young Thug e la nostra reazione è stata questa.

Se lo avete visto, vi saranno venute un po’ di domande che possono trovare risposta nell’intervista che Pigeons and Planes hanno fatto al regista, Ryan Staake.

Qui sotto, trovate un po’ di punti salienti.

Honestly, a lot of hip-hop artists I’ve heard are challenging on projects. I’ve really lucked out until this one. I worked with J. Cole on a project and Lil Wayne on something and they were relatively punctual compared to this. I really didn’t have too much of a sense that it was going to be difficult going into it.

The day before we planned the shoot, I asked that he arrive at the set at 9 a.m. and they told us on our production thread with the label that he wouldn’t be able to show up until more like 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. So right off the bat we had to go back and forth and juggle times with them and try to find a middle ground of when he could promise to be on set.

A lot of the exact timing is a blur, to be honest. But he was definitely supposed to be there for that shot. We were told that he’s almost here and he’s going to the trailer and all this stuff, but that turned out to be false information.

My take on it now is that I’m very pleased with the result and happy with how it turned out, but looking back on my personal mental state on set, I was very angry and pissed off at what was happening. I flew out from New York with three people from my team and put together a very specific video based on what this dude said he wanted and he couldn’t even fucking get out of the car to partake. And that was very nerve-racking and annoying.

On top of that, you’re looking around at all this lighting gear and trucks and people. It’s incredibly fucking wasteful, you know? Just that level of monetary investment. So it was a very angry time. Then at the end I came to terms with it and I don’t know if I’d want to be as dramatic to call it an out of body experience, but I stepped back from it and thought, “This is like The Twilight Zone. This is a bizarre moment that I’m involved in right now. I don’t know what’s going on right now. It’s kind of hilarious. It’s kind of deeply saddening. It’s just all of these emotions at once.