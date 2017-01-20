Ascolta l’EP di debutto di Jesse Kanda per Hyperdub

Jesse Kanda passa dall’altro lato della barricata ed esce oggi con un EP di 5 brani per la Hyperdub col nome di doon kanda. La release avrà poi una sua versione fisica, in vinile, il prossimo 24 febbraio.

<a href="http://hyperdub.bandcamp.com/album/doon-kanda-heart-hdb105">doon kanda – heart (HDB105) by Hyperdub</a>

Kanda descrive così il lavoro:

“coated with a layer of sharp pain like a blade to the eye or ears. but at the heart of it is always love, compassion, empathy.” He continues that “this coating is created to protect itself, like the walls of a womb, or armor. the same way that what’s within us can protect itself and can be hard to crack. it’s kinda in my nature to always try and turn this stuff inside out and expose it.”

L’intero Statement

ok here is my humble attempt to try and put these songs in context .. to reflect and describe what they mean to me:

womb is maybe like the moment you’re out and you hear the world unmuffled

wings is like a conversation .. maybe with yourself, maybe between two aspects of you, or with another spirit

feline is sensual like a courtship

heart is losing someone you love and your self

I think this coating is created to protect itself, like the walls of a womb, or armor. the same way that what’s within us can protect itself and can be hard to crack. it’s kinda in my nature to always try and turn this stuff inside out and expose it.

each of the songs on this ep have this quality. the melodies are treated to cut you like a serrated knife.

but hopefully they are beautiful enough that you’d want to listen anyway.

thank you