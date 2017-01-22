Il trailer del film di Flying Lotus è un trip assurdo

Il trailer per il primo film di Flying Lotus, Kuso, è fuori ed è un vero casino.

Il film –come già riportato in estate– avrà una colonna sonora con brani di Aphex Twin, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington e Captain Murphy.

La premiere è fissata al Sundance Film Festival per il 21 gennaio, ma FlyLo punta ad una distribuzione maggiore grazie all’aiuto dei fan –per la precisione, oltre alla data della premiere non è ancora stato fissato alcun piano per la diffusione.