Il trailer del film di Flying Lotus è un trip assurdo

Il trailer per il primo film di Flying Lotus, Kuso, è fuori ed è un vero casino.
Il film –come già riportato in estate– avrà una colonna sonora con brani di Aphex Twin, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington e Captain Murphy.
There's like a 2 albums of music and sound design in Kuso. @KamasiW @Thundercat @cockspit @Busdriverr @nikalotta Aphex twin @xCaptainMurphyx
— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) 12 gennaio 2017
La premiere è fissata al Sundance Film Festival per il 21 gennaio, ma FlyLo punta ad una distribuzione maggiore grazie all’aiuto dei fan –per la precisione, oltre alla data della premiere non è ancora stato fissato alcun piano per la diffusione.
Honestly. Tell everyone about it so we can get a great distribution deal and I can put the album out too. https://t.co/RMcLdPyiqH
— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) 12 gennaio 2017