La collezione di dischi di Miles Mosley

Nato dalle stesse sessions che hanno dato vita all’acclamato “The Epic” di Kamasi Washington, “Uprising” è il nuovo album del bassista e cantante Miles Mosley. Session man quotatissimo, come il resto dei membri dell’ensemble West Coast Get Down del quale fa parte assieme allo stesso Washington, Mosley ha alle sue spalle collaborazioni stellari che vanno da Lauryn Hill a Kendrick Lamar passando per Joni Mitchell e Chris Cornell. Dimostrazione del suo eclettismo la dà il suo album, di imminente uscita, nel quale tutte le sue influenze musicali si fondono in un energico ed emozionante ciclo di canzoni. In questa occasione, abbiamo voluto chiedere al musicista losangelino quali sono i dischi che hanno avuto un particolare significato durante la sua carriera. Ecco i titoli che ci sottoposto:

The first record you bought:

Digital Underground – Sex Packets

The record you own that you are most proud of:

Oscar Peterson Trio – We Get Requests (Verve)

A record that made you want to start making music:

Nirvana – Nevermind

A record that inspires you production-wise:

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Your favourite Prince’s record:

Get Off

A record that makes you always want to dance:

Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell – Ain’t no mountain high enough

A record that makes you go all emotional:

The Temptations – I wish it would rain

The record that you use to come down and relax:

Bon Iver – For Emma forever ago

Your favourite record of the 2016:

NAO – For All We Know

The last record you bought:

Blonde – Frank Ocean