Young Fathers – Ascolta il brano realizzato per T2: Trainspotting

Svelata parte della tracklist della soundtrack di T2: Trainspotting è ora possibile ascoltare Only God Knows, il brano dei Young Fathers realizzato appositamente per il film.

Trainspotting, the original book is like a modern Ulysses. It’s unsurpassed I think, and reading it is still like the ‘rush of ocean to the heart.’ You’re always looking for the heartbeat of a film. For Trainspotting it was Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy.’ For T2 It’s Young Fathers. Their songs are my heartbeat for the film. And ‘Only God Knows’ is that rush again. The ocean. The heart.

