Una playlist di Bonobo aspettando la data di marzo al Fabrique

Ascoltato Migration, digerito Migration, siamo in attesa di gustarci live il talento di Bonobo al Fabrique di Milano il prossimo 13 marzo. Nel mentre, abbiamo pescato questa playlist realizzata per il Guardian in cui parla di alcuni dei suoi brani preferiti dell’ultimo periodo.

Buon ascolto

The Invisible – Life’s Dancers (Floating Points mix)

Three of my favourite things collide here. The Invisible remixed by Floating Points on Ninja Tune. And not for the first time, either. The last time it happened was on Wings from the Invisible’s 2012 album Rispah. Floating Points tastefully lends his well-balanced touch to the boards on both occasions.

Pional – The Way That You Like

I’ve been a fan of Pional since the mid-2000s and his earlier output on Hivern Discs and Young Turks. On The Way That You Like he delves into more poppy territory while maintaining his understated sense of tension. The real magic of this is how he builds the linear elements over the course of the track, with each element giving more gravity to the beautifully low-key vocal line from Empress Of.

Dexter Story – Wejebe Aola

On the ever-excellent Soundway Records, Dexter Story teams up with Kamasi Washington and LA-Ethio funk players such as Todd Simon for this cover of Wejene Aola. LA feels like it’s having a moment for these great collaborative projects right now.



Yussef Kamaal – Yo Chavez

One of the highlights of my Outlier party in London last March was the Yussef Kamaal trio. Yo Chavez is taken from the incredibly strong Lowrider EP. Together with Henry Wu, this is one of the most engaging acts you’ll see live.

Christian Löffler – Myiami

I’m such a huge fan of the approach of creating electronic music from non-electronic sources. It’s a similar palette I’ve always drawn from, and Löffler nails it in everything he does. Drawing melodies from the digital manipulation of bells and other found sounds, triggered by sequencers, creates a third aesthetic.

