Jacques Greene annuncia l’album di debutto con il brano Real Time

Jacques Greene ha annunciato il suo album di debutto, Feel Infinite. Il lavoro segue il debutto datato 2010 per Night Slugs –Baby (I Don’t Know What You Want)– e una serie di EP per 3024, Vase e LuckyMe (per cui esce anche Feel Infinite).

Stando al comunicato della label, ci aspetta “a record about the utopian idea of club culture – music about the club, as well as for the club in and of itself.”

“The essence of the record is to draw emotions and moments that above all, feel human within the context of dance music. I want it to be celebratory of all that we feel and do and experience – the beautiful, the good, and the bad.”

Feel Infinite uscirà il prossimo 10 marzo seguito da una release in vinile 15 giorni dopo.

Nell’attesa, c’è il brano Real Time da ascoltare.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fall’

02. ‘Feel Infinite’

03. ‘To Say’

04. ‘True’ ft. How To Dress Well

05. ‘I Won’t Judge’

06. ‘Dundas Collapse’

07. ‘Real Time’

08. ‘Cycles’

09. ‘You Can’t Deny’

10. ‘Afterglow’

11. ‘You See All My Light’