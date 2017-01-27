T2: Trainspotting x Young Fathers – Ascolta tutti i brani

Ti abbiamo già fatto ascoltare il nuovo brano a firma Young Fathers realizzato appositamente per T2: Trainspotting. Quello che forse non è chiaro, è che ci sono in tutto 6 brani nella soundtrack e il motivo lo trovi in questa frase:

“Trainspotting, the original book is like a modern Ulysses. It’s unsurpassed I think, and reading it is still like the ‘rush of ocean to the heart’. You’re always looking for the heartbeat of a film. For Trainspotting it was Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’. For T2 it’s Young Fathers. Their songs are my heartbeat for the film. And ‘Only God Knows’ is that rush again. The ocean. The heart.” – Danny Boyle.

Oltre a ‘Only God Knows’, gli altri brani presenti sono ‘Low’, ‘No Way’, ‘Dare Me’, ‘Get Up’, ‘Rain or Shine’.

Li puoi ascoltare tutti qui sotto.

