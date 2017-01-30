Cos’è successo alla tappa ad Amsterdam del Boy Meets World tour di Drake

The Boy Meets World tour di Drake ha fatto tappa ad Amsterdam lo scorso sabato e ha portato con sé un bel po’ di sorprese. Innanzitutto sull’uscita di More Life, definito da Drake come una playlist piuttosto che un album.

Prima della fine dello show, Drizzy ha infatti annunciato:

“And you know what the good news is? I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam right? But the best part about that is if you coming back to any more shows, More Life is going to be out, we can just do some whole new shit.”

La prossima data ad Amsterdam è prevista per il 26 febbraio, More Life dovrebbe quindi già essere tra noi.

Come se non bastasse questa notizia, Drake si è anche esibito un nuovo brano che trovate qui sopra.

Altri video della serata.

Drake entering the middle stage in Amsterdam. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/8q8y0ZwWpb — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) 28 gennaio 2017

Drake interacting with fans during the show in Amsterdam. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/q4xMbKeA3y — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) 28 gennaio 2017