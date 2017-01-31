La playlist anti-inverno dei N-A-I-V-E-S

Lo scorso aprile vi abbiamo fatto entrare nel coloratissimo mondo dei N-A-I-V-E-S, pieno di ananas, spiagge tropicali e suoni acidi.
Torniamo a parlare di loro perché il 27 gennaio è finalmente uscito l’omonimo disco di debutto che ci fa sentire la mancanza delle birre ghiacciate in riva al mare: proprio per questo abbiamo chiesto al duo londinese di stilare una delle loro playlist anti-inverno, piene di afro funk e caldi sentimenti.
Enjoy!
Ibibio Sound Machine – Let’s Dance (Yak Inek Unek)
Super-afro funk stuff, can’t stop dancing on that! Love it
Fimber Bravo – Dimbaya
Great caribbean-african psychedelic feast!
Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better
Great post psychedelic 70s / ethereal / electro groovy track
Shock Machine – Lost In The Mystery
It makes my day, happy track with a retro touch, love it
Dirty Projectors – Little Bubble
Amazing production, great story, great dynamics, great video and concept, carefully selection of sound-scapes material, to be played out loud :)
Karma Kid – Thru the Tundra feat Aminé
Perfect mix of Africa and Hip Pop, top production, and top vaporwave video!!! We love Karma Kid!!!
Mura Masa – Love$ick feat A$AP
This marimba drives us crazy, it’s sooooo spot on!
Noonie Bao- Reminds Me
Top pop song structure. Futuristic mystic video, we love this one
Anna Meredith – Taken
Pure style!!!
Blood Orange – Better than me
I mean listen to the melody, listen to the vocals… orgasm!