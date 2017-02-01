I dischi fondamentali dei Chinese Man

Il collettivo francese Chinese Man sta per tornare con un nuovo album, in uscita per l’omonima etichetta: si chiamerà “Shikantaza” e avrà il sound dei loro esordi tra hip-hip, funk e breakbeat.

Per capire meglio cosa c’è dietro questo nuovo lavoro che mette insieme dieci anni d’attività, ci siamo fatti raccontare quali sono i loro album fondamentali.

P.s. Occhio al numero 3!

DJ Shadow – Endtroducing



Le Peuple de l’Herbe – P.H. Test / Two



Adriano Celentano – Svalutation



Bonobo – Animal Magic



Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine



DJ Krush – Zen



J Dilla – Donuts



Johnny Osbourne – Fally Lover



Jurrasic 5 – Power In Numbers



Madlib – Shades Of Blue



Attica Blues – Blueprint

