I dischi fondamentali dei Chinese Man

Il collettivo francese Chinese Man sta per tornare con un nuovo album, in uscita per l’omonima etichetta: si chiamerà “Shikantaza” e avrà il sound dei loro esordi tra hip-hip, funk e breakbeat.
Per capire meglio cosa c’è dietro questo nuovo lavoro che mette insieme dieci anni d’attività, ci siamo fatti raccontare quali sono i loro album fondamentali.
P.s. Occhio al numero 3!
DJ Shadow – Endtroducing
Le Peuple de l’Herbe – P.H. Test / Two
Adriano Celentano – Svalutation
Bonobo – Animal Magic
Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
DJ Krush – Zen
J Dilla – Donuts
Johnny Osbourne – Fally Lover
Jurrasic 5 – Power In Numbers
Madlib – Shades Of Blue
Attica Blues – Blueprint