Non perderti la speciale Boiler Room per il lancio dell’album di Sampha

Venerdì 3 febbraio è in programma l’uscita di Process, attesissimo album di Sampha. E per celebrare l’evento ci sarà una speciale Boiler Room a lui dedicata. Il motivo di questa scelta è presto detto:

“Sampha’s relationship with Boiler Room has pretty much reflected his recording career…. He’s teased us with cameos and little appearances here and there for the last last 6 years. But now he’s finally here to take the main stage. Front and centre. Spotlight on.

On the day his debut album is finally released – Sampha performs a full live headline slot with himself – a grand piano, some of his band mates and a few DJ friends to boot. Do not miss this session.”

Qui sotto c’è la sua partecipazione ad una più ordinaria Boiler Room nel 2014