La soundtrack di Space Jam sarà ristampata in vinile

La soundtrack di quel film bellissimo a cui abbiamo dedicato uno speciale aka Space Jam verrà stampata in vinile in occasione del Record Store Day il prossimo 22 aprile.

If there is one vinyl I am buying this year it's the space jam soundtrack pic.twitter.com/HOSFeZIBbJ — Joe (@JoeWillettK1) 21 marzo 2017

Se non avete una buona memoria, stiamo parlando di una soundtrack che contiene hit come questa qui sotto:

Tracklist:

1. Fly Like An Eagle – Seal

2. The Winner – Coolio

3. Space Jam – Quad City DJs

4. I Believe I Can Fly – R. Kelly

5. Hit Em High (The Monster’s Anthem)- B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, Method Man

6. I Found My Smile Again – D’Angelo

7. For You I Will – Monica

8. Upside Down (Round-N-Round) – Salt N Pepa

9. Givin’ U All That I Got – Robin S.

10. Basketball Jones – Barry White & Chris Rock

11. I Turn To You – All-4-One

12. All of My Days [feat. Changing Faces and Jay Z] – R. Kelly

13. That’s the Way (I Like It) [feat. Biz Markie] – Spin Doctors

14. Buggin’ – Bugs Bunny