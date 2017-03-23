Wayne Snow ti racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Preceduto da due EP prodotti Max Graef e targati Tartelet, arriva questa settimana nei negozi “Freedom TV”, il primo album del cantante e compositore nigeriano Wayne Snow. I dieci brani contenuti -prodotti dallo stesso Graef oltre che da Nu Guinea e Neue Grafik– si muovono nel solco stilistico per il quale l´etichetta danese si è costruita una solidissima reputazione mentre di suo Snow aggiunge una spiccata ed originale sensibilità artistica ed una spiccata coscienza sociale e politica, frutto queste di un profondo e variegato background. Per cercare di conoscerlo meglio, ci siamo fatti raccontare da Wayne qualcosa a proposito della propria collezione di dischi.

The first record you bought:

The Prodigy -Out of Space. It was my introduction to the party life

The record you own that you are most proud of:

Miles Davis -Sketches of Spain

A record that made you want to start making music:

I wrote my very first lyrics when was about fourteen on Mermaid, a sooooothing instrumental track from Sade’s beautiful and timeless album “Love Deluxe”

A record that still inspires you production-wise:

“Voodoo” by D’Angelo. I’m still not done with this album.

A record that inspires you as a songwriter and a vocalist:

As I said above I’m still not done with “Voodoo”. It takes a lot of time and preparation to get to that level of rawness. This album is an Institution.

A record that makes you always want to dance:

Water no get enemy by Fela Kuti

A record that makes you go all emotional:

Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye. It reminds me of my childhood in Ughelli, Nigeria. In front of the compound where I lived the music repair store would be blasting this song on and on everyday. So whenever I hear it I go mellow.

The record that you use to come down and relax:

Bill Evans -Time Remembered

Your favourite record of 2016:

My homies. Max Graef and Glenn Astro -The Yard Work Simulator

The last record you bought:

Manuel Gottsching -E2-E4. I was too broke to buy it. So I borrowed it from a friend. Still haven’t returned it.