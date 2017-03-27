Aggiornamenti dal prossimo album dei Vampire Weekend

Ezra Koenig dei Vampire Weekend, lo scorso venerdì, ha condiviso un aggiornamento relativo al prossimo album della band.

“Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album. Obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information.”

Koenig afferma di aver passato l’anno a registrare, provando a terminare il tutto il prima possibile. Per quanto riguarda il suono:

“it’s a lil more springtime than the last one. guitar’s not dead.”

In oltre, due brani –per ora– portano il nome di “Conversation” e “Flower Moon”, mentre il titolo provvisorio del nuovo album dei Vampire Weekend è “Mitsubishi Macchiato.”