Aggiornamenti dal prossimo album dei Vampire Weekend

Ezra Koenig dei Vampire Weekend, lo scorso venerdì, ha condiviso un aggiornamento relativo al prossimo album della band.
“Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album. Obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information.”
Koenig afferma di aver passato l’anno a registrare, provando a terminare il tutto il prima possibile. Per quanto riguarda il suono:
“it’s a lil more springtime than the last one. guitar’s not dead.”
In oltre, due brani –per ora– portano il nome di “Conversation” e “Flower Moon”, mentre il titolo provvisorio del nuovo album dei Vampire Weekend è “Mitsubishi Macchiato.”
every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album. obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening: 2013- MVOTC release 2014 – still touring/promoting 2015 – mental health year (putting 3 albums in stores was taxing), worked on a vibey project you’ll hear abt soon 2016- writing LP4, long days in the library researching w/ the grad students 2017 – recording, trying to finish ASAP what else can I tell you without playing myself? hmm, it’s a lil more springtime than the last one. guitar’s not dead. there are songs (currently) called “Conversation” & “Flower Moon.” Flower Moon is hard to finish but I think it belongs on the album. working title is still Mitsubishi Macchiato cuz it is a helpful concept. I should probably stop there cuz all of that information is subject to change & I can’t tell you the really good stuff anyway 🍍🔥🍍🎶🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕🌖🌗🌘🌚