Questa potrebbe essere la tracklist del nuovo album di Kendrick Lamar

Dopo l’uscita di The Heart Part IV, le speculazioni attorno al prossimo lavoro di Kendrick Lamar si sprecano.

L’ultima riguarda una tracklist apparsa su Pastebin dal nome KL-2017 che potrebbe essere quella del prossimo lavoro di K-Dot. 14 le tracce segnate e innumerevoli le collaborazioni che vanno da Kanye West ad Andre 3000 passando per D’Angelo, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Bilal, SZA, BJ The Chicago Kid, Robert Glasper, Sampha e Thundercat.

Ovviamente non ci sono conferme a riguardo, ma intanto, ecco quella che potrebbe essere la tracklist del prossimo album di Kendrick Lamar.

1. Purple Hibiscus – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

2. Counterfeit – produced by Rahki & Taz Arnold

3. Trust Everyone – produced by DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin & Thundercat

4. Delusional (Like You Haven’t) – featuring Anderson .Paak & Anna Wise, produced by Sounwave

5. Product – featuring Andre Benjamin, produced by Kanye West & Taz Arnold

6. Richard Nixon – produced by LoveDragon

7. None of Your Business – featuring Anna Wise, Kanye West & Q-Tip, produced by DJ Dahi, Kanye West & Sounwave

8. Double Standards – produced by LoveDragon & Rahki

9. If You Had Me, You Lost Me (Interlude) – produced by Flying Lotus & Mono/Poly

10. Commercialized, Failed Experiments – produced by Alchemist, Cardo & Swizz Beatz

11. Ten Steps – featuring Bilal, D’Angelo, & Thundercat, produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

12. Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death? – produced by K.L. & LoveDragon

13. Rest in Paradise (Interlude) – produced by Terrace Martin

14. Swim with the Fishes (God Said) – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin