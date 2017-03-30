Kanye West, Kaytranada e Missy Elliott nel nuovo album di Mary J. Blige

Il prossimo 28 aprile uscirà Strength of a Woman, nuovo album di Mary J. Blige.

Impressionante il numero e il calibro degli ospiti: Kanye West, Kaytranada, Missy Elliott, Quavo, DJ Khaled e Prince Charlez.

My tracklisting for #STRENGTHOFAWOMAN, revealed. This is one of my most powerful albums. I'm excited to share it on 4.28 pic.twitter.com/SN4XoUl1HN — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) 30 marzo 2017

Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman (Tracklist)

01. Love Yourself [ft. Kanye West] 02. Thick of It

03. Set Me Free

04. It’s Me

05. Glow Up [ft. Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott] 06. U + Me (Lesson Learned)

07. Indestructible

08. Thank Your

09. Survivor

10. Find the Love

11. Smile [ft. Prince Charlez] 12. Telling the Truth [ft. Kaytranada] 13. Strength of a Woman

14. Hello Father