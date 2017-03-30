Il video di This Old Dog di Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco ha pubblicato il video della title track del suo prossimo album This Old Dog.

La clip è descritta così:

“A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan. As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self.”

Ricorda che: Mac DeMarco sarà in Italia per due date ad agosto