Reflections – Mojave Desert è il nuovo lavoro di Floating Points

Floating Points ha annunciato l’uscita di un corto (e della rispettiva colonna sonora) dal titolo Reflections – Mojave Desert.

“Whilst we were out playing and exploring the area around us – the sound reflecting from the rocks, the sound of the wind between them, complete stillness at night and packs of roaming coyotes in the distance, it became apparent that we could use this as its own unique recording environment.”

Toccherà aspettare fino al prossimo 30 giugno per vederlo, ma intanto, qui sotto, c’è il trailer.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mojave Desert’

02. ‘Silurian Blue’

03. ‘Kites’

04. ‘Kelso Dunes’

05. ‘Lucerne Valley’