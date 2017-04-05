Com’è stato il progetto Night + Day dei The xx

The xx hanno documentato le 8 serate di residency alla Brixton Academy in un video che condividono con i fan accompagnato da una breve nota.

“Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it’s a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love,” the British trio writes. “Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we’re very pleased to be able to present this film to you all. Thank you again to everyone involved in Night + Day, we are beyond excited to bring Night + Day back again in the near future, hopefully we’ll see you there!”