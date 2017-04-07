Tutte le info sul nuovo album di Kendrick Lamar

Il 7 aprile è arrivato e con esso maggiori info da parte di Kendrick Lamar –come aveva preannunciato in The Heart Part 4. Il nuovo disco di Kendrick Lamar uscirà il prossimo 16 aprile e conterrà 14 tracce tra cui Humble, mentre The Heart Part 4 non fa parte della tracklist.
ALBUM, com’è chiamato per ora, uscirà il 16 aprile.
La lista dei credits
Track 1: K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum & Anthony Tiffith (Top Dawg)
Track 2: K. Duckworth & M. Williams II (Mike Will Made It)
Track 3: K. Duckworth, M. Spears (Sounwave), D. Natche (DJ Dahi) & Anthony Tiffith
Track 4: K. Duckworth, M. Spears, J. Blake (James Blake) & R Riera
Track 5: K. Duckworth & M. Spears
Track 6: K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears, Anthony Tiffith & T. Martin
Track 7: K. Duckworth, S. Lacy, A. Wise & Anthony Tiffith
Humble: K. Duckworth & M. Williams II
Track 9: K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears, C. Hansen, A. Sowinski, M Tavares & L. Whitty (BADBADNOTGOOD)
Track 10: K. Duckworth, Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, M. Spears, G. Kurstin & Anthony Tiffith
Track 11: K. Duckworth, M. Williams II, D. Natche, M. Spears, Anthony Tiffith, P. Hewson, D. Evans, A. Clayton & L. Mullen (U2)
Track 12: K. Duckworth & D. Maman (The Alchemist)
Track 13: K. Duckworth, R Riera, M. Spears, D. Natche, D. Tannenbaum, Anthony Tiffith & R. LaTour (Cardo)
Track 14: K. Duckworth & P. Douthit (9th Wonder)