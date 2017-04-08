Biking è il nuovo brano di Frank Ocean con Jay Z e Tyler, the Creator

Durante il terzo episodio di BLONDED Radio, Frank Ocean ha suonato un suo nuovo brano, Biking con Jay Z e Tyler, the Creator. Prima della trasmissione è comparso un teaser sul suo sito che potete vedere qui sotto.
#blondedRADIO 003 pic.twitter.com/Gw41PFtUHs
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) 8 aprile 2017
Qui la playlist completa dello show:
1. “Super Rich Kids” – Frank Ocean
2. “What A Fool Believes” – The Doobie Brothers
3. “If Only You Knew” – Patti LaBelle
4. “Anytime” – Ray J
5. “Whip Appeal” – Babyface
6. “Don’t Turn Me Away” – Rexy
7. “Dun Talkin'” Kojo Funds feat. Abra Cadabra
8. “Let Me Know” – Maleek Berry
9. “Consideration” – Rihanna feat. SZA
10. “Heartthrob” – Father
11. “Swang” – Rae Sremmurd
12. “Don’t Matter” – Isaiah Rashad
13. “Pull up Wit Ah Stick” – SahBabii feat. Loso Loaded
14. “Knocked Off” – Young Thug feat. Birdman
15. “Worth It” – Young Thug
16. “Undercover” – Kehlani
17. “Rush” – Starrah
18. “My World” – G Perico
19. “Trap by My Lonely” – Squidnice
20. “Glow” – Drake feat. Kanye West
21. “What More Can I Say” – NxWorries
22. “Camel” – Flying Lotus
23. “I Love Sloane” – Delroy Edwards
24. “Eh” – Death Grips
24. “Self Defense” – Arca
25. “Plastiphilia 2” – Dopplereffekt
26. “U Don’t Survive” – Machinedrum
27. “Lyk U Use 2” – Moodymann feat. Andres
28. “Futura Free” – Frank Ocean
29. “Biking” – Frank Ocean feat. Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator
Qui Biking di Frank Ocean rippata.