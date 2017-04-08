Biking è il nuovo brano di Frank Ocean con Jay Z e Tyler, the Creator

Durante il terzo episodio di BLONDED Radio, Frank Ocean ha suonato un suo nuovo brano, Biking con Jay Z e Tyler, the Creator. Prima della trasmissione è comparso un teaser sul suo sito che potete vedere qui sotto.

Qui la playlist completa dello show:

1. “Super Rich Kids” – Frank Ocean

2. “What A Fool Believes” – The Doobie Brothers

3. “If Only You Knew” – Patti LaBelle

4. “Anytime” – Ray J

5. “Whip Appeal” – Babyface

6. “Don’t Turn Me Away” – Rexy

7. “Dun Talkin'” Kojo Funds feat. Abra Cadabra

8. “Let Me Know” – Maleek Berry

9. “Consideration” – Rihanna feat. SZA

10. “Heartthrob” – Father

11. “Swang” – Rae Sremmurd

12. “Don’t Matter” – Isaiah Rashad

13. “Pull up Wit Ah Stick” – SahBabii feat. Loso Loaded

14. “Knocked Off” – Young Thug feat. Birdman

15. “Worth It” – Young Thug

16. “Undercover” – Kehlani

17. “Rush” – Starrah

18. “My World” – G Perico

19. “Trap by My Lonely” – Squidnice

20. “Glow” – Drake feat. Kanye West

21. “What More Can I Say” – NxWorries

22. “Camel” – Flying Lotus

23. “I Love Sloane” – Delroy Edwards

24. “Eh” – Death Grips

24. “Self Defense” – Arca

25. “Plastiphilia 2” – Dopplereffekt

26. “U Don’t Survive” – Machinedrum

27. “Lyk U Use 2” – Moodymann feat. Andres

28. “Futura Free” – Frank Ocean

29. “Biking” – Frank Ocean feat. Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator

Qui Biking di Frank Ocean rippata.