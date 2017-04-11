Bjork, Bon Iver e St. Vincent tra gli artisti coinvolti a sostegno di Planned Parenthood

Ci aspetta una serie di 7″ ricchi di collaborazioni a supporto di Planned Parenthood.

Tra gli artisti coinvolti: St. Vincent, Chvrches, John Legend, Zach Galifianakis, Björk, Bon Iver, Sleater-Kinney, Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, Matt Berninger, Elliott Smith, Common, Feist, Jenny Slate, Janeane Garofalo, Laurie Anderson, Jon Brion, Mitski, Nico Muhly, Margaret Cho, Pete Holmes, Sharon Van Etten, Tig Notaro e Shepard Fairey.

Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.

7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected. Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance.

Planned Parenthood will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this 7-inch box set and streaming listens. We see this initiative as the start of something bigger, and hope it will inspire both contributors and listeners to continue to seek out ways to stand with Planned Parenthood and other institutions that are so vital to us all.

È già disponibile l’ascolto di Lovin’ You, cover di Minnie Riperton, realizzata da John Legend, St. Vincent e Zach Galifianakis.

Oltre alle versioni digitali, uscirà anche un box riepilogativo di tutta l’iniziativa.