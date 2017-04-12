On The Level è il nuovo singolo di Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco ha condiviso un nuovo singolo tratto dal prossimo disco, This Old Dog. La traccia si intitola On The Level ed è descritta in questo modo:

“This record has a lot to do with my family and my life right now and the way I’m feeling,” DeMarco said in a press release along with the single. “One of the main goals for this record was trying to make sure I retained some kind of realness. That’s the bottom line.”

Il brano rappresenta la terza anticipazione dal lavoro in uscita il prossimo 5 maggio per Captured Tracks.