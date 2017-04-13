La copertina di DAMN di Kendrick Lamar, spiegata

Vlad Sepetov è una delle menti dietro la strepitosa copertina di To Pimp A Butterfly ed è anche la persona che ha realizzato l’artwork per DAMN, il nuovo disco di Kendrick Lamar.

Dopo la diffusione della copertina, sono iniziati i classici commenti e così, su Twitter, ha voluto dirci di più.

already seeing a lot of discussion about the cover. and i'm really excited about it. it's interesting to see people talk about "bad" design. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

but i'm incredibly proud of this cover. i sort of bucked a lot of what my teachers taught me. i wanted to make something loud and abrasive. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017

and maybe some won't see that, but i'm glad that dave and dot saw the value in making something that didn't fit the mold. — Vlad Sepetov (@VSepetov) April 11, 2017