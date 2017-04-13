Steve Hauschildt ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Steve Hauschildt torna questa sera, 13 aprile, a Milano –dopo la trionfale data di due anni fa a Macao– per presentare il nuovo live set ricavato dal suo ultimo album Strands. Qui trovate tutte le info sull’evento, mentre di seguito c’è la sua collezione di dischi.

The first record you bought:

The Cure – Pornography



The record you own you are most proud of:

Cluster – Sowiesoso (original Sky pressing in perfect condition)



A record that made you want to start making music:

Kevin Drumm – Land of Lurches

A record that inspires you production-wise:

Takagi Masakatsu – Opus Pia



A record that makes you always want to dance:

Recondite – Hinterland



A record that makes you go all emotional:

The Sylvers – The Sylvers II

The record that you use to come down and relax:

Popol Vuh – Hosianna Mantra



Your favourite record of the 2017 (so far):

Visible Cloaks – Reassemblage



The last record you bought:

Leo Svirsky – Heights In Depths

