Presto potremmo assistere ad una beat battle tra Timbaland e Pharrell

Just Blaze e Swizz Beatz si erano sfidati ad inizio anno in una beat battle in diretta via Instagram che ha fatto prendere talmente bene tutti che, da quando è terminata, si pensa ad un secondo incontro.
Ieri, Blaze ha sganciato una di quelle bombe che fai fatica a riprenderti: potrebbe effettivamente esserci una beat battle numero 2 e i due sfidanti potrebbero essere Timbaland e Pharrell Williams.
Just got off the phone with @Timbaland. He said he's down for Tim vs. @Pharrell and they just talked about it. Wooooooo!
— Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) 12 aprile 2017
Se c’è da firmare una petizione o mettere dei soldi, noi ci siamo… anche perché i due si erano già mostrati insieme (per una probabile collaborazione con Justin Timberlake).
Nell’attesa, qui c’è lo streaming della beat battle numero 1, quella tra Just Blaze e Swizz Beatz.