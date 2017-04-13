Presto potremmo assistere ad una beat battle tra Timbaland e Pharrell

Just Blaze e Swizz Beatz si erano sfidati ad inizio anno in una beat battle in diretta via Instagram che ha fatto prendere talmente bene tutti che, da quando è terminata, si pensa ad un secondo incontro.

Ieri, Blaze ha sganciato una di quelle bombe che fai fatica a riprenderti: potrebbe effettivamente esserci una beat battle numero 2 e i due sfidanti potrebbero essere Timbaland e Pharrell Williams.

Just got off the phone with @Timbaland. He said he's down for Tim vs. @Pharrell and they just talked about it. Wooooooo!

Cc @THEREALSWIZZZ

— Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) 12 aprile 2017