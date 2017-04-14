Il 6 maggio tutti all’IVREATRONIC

Il 6 maggio, alle Cantine Morbelli di Ivrea (TO), ci sarà la prima serata targata IVREATRONIC: un evento all’insegna dell‘Afrotropicalhousetechnonight in eporedia in cui la selezione musicale sarà curata dai resident djs: Cosmo, Mattia Barro, Marco Foresta, Enea Pascal.
IVREATRONIC è un club di dj, produttori, grafici, disegnatori, fotografi che ha come obiettivo quello di portare un’idea di clubbing puro e personale, partendo dalla notte di Ivrea.
L’evento, pubblicizzato privatamente attraverso la community facebook, è limitato a 250 ingressi, acquistabili solo in prevendita.
Dunque, affrettatevi ma, nel mentre che vi assicurate un posto, ascoltate pure il mixatino dell’evento.
Divisumma14 Mixtape (Foresta x Mattia Barro)
featuring
Phillipi & Rodrigo – Karma
Khidja – Indecis (Red Axes Remix)
AlienAlien – Secret Sabbah
Ponty Mython – Lovin You Is A Pleasure
B Jorn torske – Oppkok (Todd Terje rmx)
Stefano Ritteri – About a Young Lady
Idjut Boys – Make It Acid
The Barking Dogs feat. Marcelo Burlon – Mamarracho
Djs Pareja – Club De La Locura
Matrixxman – Process
Pachanga Boys – Clapdance
Dubfire feat. Miss Kittin – Exit (The Hacker Remix)
Fango – N1 (Recubierto)
Floating Points – Nuits Sonores
Robyn – Hang With Me (Axel Boman Remix)
Von af – An Italian Groove