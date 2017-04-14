Il 6 maggio tutti all’IVREATRONIC

Il 6 maggio, alle Cantine Morbelli di Ivrea (TO), ci sarà la prima serata targata IVREATRONIC: un evento all’insegna dell‘Afrotropicalhousetechnonight in eporedia in cui la selezione musicale sarà curata dai resident djs: Cosmo, Mattia Barro, Marco Foresta, Enea Pascal.

IVREATRONIC è un club di dj, produttori, grafici, disegnatori, fotografi che ha come obiettivo quello di portare un’idea di clubbing puro e personale, partendo dalla notte di Ivrea.

L’evento, pubblicizzato privatamente attraverso la community facebook, è limitato a 250 ingressi, acquistabili solo in prevendita.

Dunque, affrettatevi ma, nel mentre che vi assicurate un posto, ascoltate pure il mixatino dell’evento.

Divisumma14 Mixtape (Foresta x Mattia Barro)

featuring

Phillipi & Rodrigo – Karma

Khidja – Indecis (Red Axes Remix)

AlienAlien – Secret Sabbah

Ponty Mython – Lovin You Is A Pleasure

B Jorn torske – Oppkok (Todd Terje rmx)

Stefano Ritteri – About a Young Lady

Idjut Boys – Make It Acid

The Barking Dogs feat. Marcelo Burlon – Mamarracho

Djs Pareja – Club De La Locura

Matrixxman – Process

Pachanga Boys – Clapdance

Dubfire feat. Miss Kittin – Exit (The Hacker Remix)

Fango – N1 (Recubierto)

Floating Points – Nuits Sonores

Robyn – Hang With Me (Axel Boman Remix)

Von af – An Italian Groove