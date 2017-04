Uscirà il prossimo 2 giugno, via Mad Decent, To Syria, With Love, il nuovo lavoro di Omar Souleyman. Descritto come “a personal ode to his native country”, il terzo LP dell’artista sarà caratterizzato da “elaborate keyboard and techno elements.”

“It’s been six years I’ve been away, and I’m tired of looking for home and asking about my loved ones. My soul is wounded and it’s like having dust in my eyes.”

Tracklist

01. Ya Boul Habari

02. Ya Bnayya

03. Es Samra

04. Aenta Lhabbeytak

05. Khayen