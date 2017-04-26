Mac DeMarco cerca un assistente

Fan di Mac DeMarco aprite bene le orecchie: il nostro canadese simpaticone sta cercando qualcuno che lo aiuti con il suo Fan Club ufficiale. Un assistente, part time, che sappia usare Mailchimp, WordPress e –tra le altre cose– sia bravo con i meme le gif.

Questo l’annuncio per intero.

Mac DeMarco Fan Club is looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn. This position will be great for a college student!

​Must have’s:

– Experience with Mailchimp

– Experience with WordPress

– Great attention to detail

– Experience with IMovie, and can make quick graphics, videos

– Must live in the 5 borough area and willing to come to Brooklyn at least one day a week. NO EXCEPTIONS!

Extra points for HTML/CSS experience. We will need someone two days a week with some flexibility. Hourly wage offered.

To apply: please send cover letter explaining experience, resume and your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif to sarah@panacherock.com

Il nuovo album di Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, uscirà il prossimo 5 maggio. È già possibile trovarlo in download, ma non è un problema per lui.