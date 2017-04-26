I vinili più venduti durante il Record Store Day 2017

Record Store Day 2017 archiviato, ecco la classifica delle top 5 in termini di vendite relative a album e singoli in vinile.
Album:
01. Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles ‘74) – David Bowie
02. Bowpromo – David Bowie
03. Greatest Hits – The Cure
04. Hammersmith Odeon London ’75 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
05. God Save Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols
Singoli:
01. ‘No Plan’ – David Bowie
02. ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ – The Smiths
03. ‘Interstellar Overdrive’ – Pink Floyd
04. ‘Red Hill Mining Town’ – U2
05. ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ – The Beatles