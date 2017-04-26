I vinili più venduti durante il Record Store Day 2017

Record Store Day 2017 archiviato, ecco la classifica delle top 5 in termini di vendite relative a album e singoli in vinile.

Album:

01. Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles ‘74) – David Bowie

02. Bowpromo – David Bowie

03. Greatest Hits – The Cure

04. Hammersmith Odeon London ’75 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

05. God Save Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols

Singoli:

01. ‘No Plan’ – David Bowie

02. ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ – The Smiths

03. ‘Interstellar Overdrive’ – Pink Floyd

04. ‘Red Hill Mining Town’ – U2

05. ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ – The Beatles