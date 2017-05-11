Guarda il nuovo video dei The National e scopri tutto sul nuovo album

Un risveglio col botto per i fan dei The National.

Tra ieri sera e stamattina la band americana ha prima svelato tutti i dettagli del nuovo album, Sleep Well Beast, in uscita l’8 settembre prossimo, e poi ha pubblicato il video del primo singolo, The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness, diretto da Casey Reas.

Di seguito invece la tracklist e la copertina dell’album:

01 Nobody Else Will Be There

02 Day I Die

03 Walk It Back

04 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

05 Born to Beg

06 Turtleneck

07 Empire Line

08 I’ll Still Destroy You

09 Guilty Party

10 Carin at the Liquor Store

11 Dark Side of the Gym

12 Sleep Well Beast