Guarda il nuovo video dei The National e scopri tutto sul nuovo album

Un risveglio col botto per i fan dei The National.
Tra ieri sera e stamattina la band americana ha prima svelato tutti i dettagli del nuovo album, Sleep Well Beast, in uscita l’8 settembre prossimo, e poi ha pubblicato il video del primo singolo, The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness, diretto da Casey Reas.
Di seguito invece la tracklist e la copertina dell’album:
01 Nobody Else Will Be There
02 Day I Die
03 Walk It Back
04 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
05 Born to Beg
06 Turtleneck
07 Empire Line
08 I’ll Still Destroy You
09 Guilty Party
10 Carin at the Liquor Store
11 Dark Side of the Gym
12 Sleep Well Beast