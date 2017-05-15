Scopri le canzoni della seconda stagione di Master Of None

Venerdì è uscita su Netflix la seconda stagione di Master Of None, l’acclamata serie dello stand-up comedian americano Aziz Ansari. Anche stavolta le canzoni contenute nei singoli episodi sono bellissime. Se nella prima stagione avevamo potuto ascoltare Aphex Twin, Lou Reed, Arthur Russell o Father John Misty (apparso anche in un cameo), questa volta troviamo David Bowie, i Kraftwerk, D’Angelo e anche una cover di Michael Jackson a cura di John Legend. Sì, ci sono persino i Vengaboys e Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop), nonché tanta musica italiana, vista l’ambientazione italiana di alcune puntate.

Ecco la lista di tutte le canzoni presenti in ogni episodio di Master Of None 2:

Episodio 1

Ennio Morricone – Alla Luce Del Giorno

Episodio 2

Ryan Paris – La Dolce Vita

Rainbow Team – Bite the Apple

Episodio 3

2Pac – Only God Can Judge Me

Poison – Nothing But a Good Time

Bobby Charles – I Must Be in a Good Place Now

Episodio 4

Kraftwerk – Computer Love

Sylvester – I Need Somebody to Love Tonight

Scatena John – Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)

Episodio 5

Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

John Legend – I Can’t Help It (Michael Jackson cover)

Episodio 6

Little Sister – You’re the One

Vengaboys – We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)

Bohannon – Take the Country to New York City

Canco Hamisi – Umugabo w’ukuri

Episodio 7

Will Powers – Adventures in Success

David Bowie – A New Career in a New Town

Episodio 8

Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like That)

D’Angelo – Brown Sugar

Craig Mack – Flava in Ya Ear (Remix) [ft. The Notorious B.I.G.] Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie

New Edition – Can You Stand the Rain

Step by Step – Time After Time

Episodio 9

Sergio Endrigo – Canzone Per Te

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – You’re a Song (That I Can’t Sing)

Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love

Walker Brothers – I Can’t Let It Happen to You

Lucio Battisti – Amarsi Un Po’

Episodio 10

Skeeter Davis – Gonna Get Along Without You Now

Timmy Thomas – The Coldest Days of My Life

Mina – Se Piangi, Se Ridi