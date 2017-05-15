Scopri le canzoni della seconda stagione di Master Of None

Venerdì è uscita su Netflix la seconda stagione di Master Of None, l’acclamata serie dello stand-up comedian americano Aziz Ansari. Anche stavolta le canzoni contenute nei singoli episodi sono bellissime. Se nella prima stagione avevamo potuto ascoltare Aphex Twin, Lou Reed, Arthur Russell o Father John Misty (apparso anche in un cameo), questa volta troviamo David Bowie, i Kraftwerk, D’Angelo e anche una cover di Michael Jackson a cura di John Legend. Sì, ci sono persino i Vengaboys e Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop), nonché tanta musica italiana, vista l’ambientazione italiana di alcune puntate.
Ecco la lista di tutte le canzoni presenti in ogni episodio di Master Of None 2:
Episodio 1
Ennio Morricone – Alla Luce Del Giorno
Episodio 2
Ryan Paris – La Dolce Vita
Rainbow Team – Bite the Apple
Episodio 3
2Pac – Only God Can Judge Me
Poison – Nothing But a Good Time
Bobby Charles – I Must Be in a Good Place Now
Episodio 4
Kraftwerk – Computer Love
Sylvester – I Need Somebody to Love Tonight
Scatena John – Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)
Episodio 5
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
John Legend – I Can’t Help It (Michael Jackson cover)
Episodio 6
Little Sister – You’re the One
Vengaboys – We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)
Bohannon – Take the Country to New York City
Canco Hamisi – Umugabo w’ukuri
Episodio 7
Will Powers – Adventures in Success
David Bowie – A New Career in a New Town
Episodio 8
Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like That)
D’Angelo – Brown Sugar
Craig Mack – Flava in Ya Ear (Remix) [ft. The Notorious B.I.G.] Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie
New Edition – Can You Stand the Rain
Step by Step – Time After Time
Episodio 9
Sergio Endrigo – Canzone Per Te
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – You’re a Song (That I Can’t Sing)
Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love
Walker Brothers – I Can’t Let It Happen to You
Lucio Battisti – Amarsi Un Po’
Episodio 10
Skeeter Davis – Gonna Get Along Without You Now
Timmy Thomas – The Coldest Days of My Life
Mina – Se Piangi, Se Ridi