Tutti i vincitori dei Billboard Music Awards 2017

Nella notte si sono tenuti i Billboard Music Awards e sono successe alcune cose del tipo che Drake ha vinto 13 premi, superando il record di Adele di 12, si sono esibite anche Cher e Celine Dion e Noah Cyrus ha presentato così la sorella Miley: «E per la prima volta da anni, con i pantaloni addosso…».
La lista completa dei vincitori dei Billboard Music Awards 2017.
Top Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake — VINCITORE
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn — VINCITORE
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots — VINCITORE
Top Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake — VINCITORE
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Beyonce — VINCITORE
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots — VINCITORE
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyonce
Drake — VINCITORE
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake — VINCITORE
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake — VINCITORE
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots — VINCITORE
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake — VINCITORE
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS — VINCITORE
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Justin Bieber
Beyonce — VINCITORE
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
Beyonce — VINCITORE
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
Beyonce — VINCITORE
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake — VINCITORE
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake — VINCITORE
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton — VINCITORE
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney — VINCITORE
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots — VINCITORE
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay — VINCITORE
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel — VINCITORE
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers — VINCITORE
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle — VINCITORE
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin — VINCITORE
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade
Drake, Views — VINCITORE
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
Hamilton: An American Musical — VINCITORE
Moana Purple Rain Suicide Squad: The Album Trolls
Top R&B Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade — VINCITORE
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Rap Album:
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views — VINCITORE
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Chris Stapleton, Traveller — VINCITORE
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct — VINCITORE
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin, Energia
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2 — VINCITORE
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
The Chainsmokers, Collage
Flume, Skin
Kygo, Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough — VINCITORE
Top Christian Album:
Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be — VINCITORE
Joey + Rory, Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains
Skillet, Unleashed
Top Gospel Album:
Tamela Mann, One Way — VINCITORE
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Travis Greene, The Hill
Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Top Hot 100 Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — VINCITORE
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Selling Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — VINCITORE
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — VINCITORE
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — VINCITORE
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Desiigner, “Panda” — VINCITORE
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Collaboration:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — VINCITORE
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — VINCITORE
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — VINCITORE
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Rap Song:
Desiigner, “Panda” — VINCITORE
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — VINCITORE
Top Country Song:
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” — VINCITORE
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” — VINCITORE
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Rock Song:
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” — VINCITORE
Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
Top Latin Song:
Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” — VINCITORE
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — VINCITORE
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”
Top Christian Song:
Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”
Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” — VINCITORE
Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Song:
Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”
Travis Greene, “Made A Way” — VINCITORE
Hezekiah Walker, “Better”