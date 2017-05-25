I BADBADNOTGOOD annunciano la loro “Late Night Tales” compilation

I BADBADNOTGOOD hanno annunciato che è da oggi disponibile il pre-order per la loro Late Night Tales compilation che uscirà il prossimo 28 luglio. Inoltre hanno condiviso quella che sarà la tracklist e su Bandcamp è possibile ascoltare la loro cover strumentale di To You di Andy Shauf contenuta nel mix.

Ecco la tracklist:

1. Boards Of Canada – Olson

2. Erasmo Carlos – Vida Antiga

3. Gene Williams – Don’t Let Your Love Fade Away

4. The Chosen Few – People Make The World Go Round

5. Esther Phillips – Home Is Where The Hatred Is

6. Delegation – Oh Honey

7. Velly Joonas – Kaes On Aeg

8. Stereolab – The Flower Called Nowhere

9. Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer

10. Admas – Anchi Bale Game

11. Francis Bebey – Sanza Nocturne

12. Thundercat – For Love I Come

13. River Tiber ft Daniel Caesar – West

14. Charlotte Day Wilson – Work

15. The Beach Boys – Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

16. Donnie & Joe Emerson – Baby

17. Les Prospection – Lido

18. Grady Tate – And I Love Her

19. BADBADNOTGOOD – To You (Exclusive Andy Shauf Cover Version)

20. Steve Kuhn – The Meaning Of Love

21. Lydia Lunch – You, Me and Jim Beam (Exclusive Spoken Word Piece)