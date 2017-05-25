I BADBADNOTGOOD annunciano la loro “Late Night Tales” compilation

I BADBADNOTGOOD hanno annunciato che è da oggi disponibile il pre-order per la loro Late Night Tales compilation che uscirà il prossimo 28 luglio. Inoltre hanno condiviso quella che sarà la tracklist e su Bandcamp è possibile ascoltare la loro cover strumentale di To You di Andy Shauf contenuta nel mix.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Boards Of Canada – Olson
2. Erasmo Carlos – Vida Antiga
3. Gene Williams – Don’t Let Your Love Fade Away
4. The Chosen Few – People Make The World Go Round
5. Esther Phillips – Home Is Where The Hatred Is
6. Delegation – Oh Honey
7. Velly Joonas – Kaes On Aeg
8. Stereolab – The Flower Called Nowhere
9. Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer
10. Admas – Anchi Bale Game
11. Francis Bebey – Sanza Nocturne
12. Thundercat – For Love I Come
13. River Tiber ft Daniel Caesar – West
14. Charlotte Day Wilson – Work
15. The Beach Boys – Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
16. Donnie & Joe Emerson – Baby
17. Les Prospection – Lido
18. Grady Tate – And I Love Her
19. BADBADNOTGOOD – To You (Exclusive Andy Shauf Cover Version)
20. Steve Kuhn – The Meaning Of Love
21. Lydia Lunch – You, Me and Jim Beam (Exclusive Spoken Word Piece)